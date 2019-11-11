Deutsche Bank’s Top 20 Risks to the Stock Market for 2020

There are more than enough things in the world for investors to stress over, and Deutsche Bank’s top economist laid out his Top 20 biggest stock market risks for 2020 for you to ponder.

Growing wealth inequality checked in at No. 1 on the list, and the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies, the U.S. and China, ranks high at No. 2, along with several other peripheral issues taking other spots on the list, including Nos. 2 and 3.

“They are all important at different horizons,” Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok, who wrote the list, told MarketWatch, “but a continued rise in inequality and associated political response is something investors can no longer ignore.”

Deutsche Bank’s Top 20 Risks to the Stock Market in 2020: