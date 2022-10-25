Every year my mom took me to buy a special pair of shoes for the holiday season.

Because it was always for church or some form of Christmas pageant for my school, the shoes had to be fancy.

So she would take me to Dillard’s.

I spent hours amongst the smell of leather as I shopped through the shoe section, looking for a perfect pair.

And I always found them.

It meant starting off the holiday season on the right foot.

As Nordstrom and Macy’s have large holiday celebrations prepared, I wanted to bring Dillard’s into the mix. (Go ahead and read my breakdowns of Macy’s stock and Nordstrom stock if you haven’t.)

And it looks like Dillard’s has the lead.

Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE: DDS) rates a “Strong Bullish” 93 out of 100 on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

Let’s look at how it’s preparing for the holidays.

Dillard’s’ Charitable Move for the Holidays

From inflation to a projected slower holiday spending season, retailers may have trouble in the future.

But that doesn’t seem to frighten Dillard’s executives like it has ts industry peers.

The only holiday promotion released by the company itself is for charity purposes. An exclusive Southern Living Christmas cookbook will hit the retailer’s shelves.

Dillard’s hopes the cookbook will stir up some holiday spirit with “inventive recipes and page after page of holiday decorating ideas,” according to a press release.

The profits from the sales will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization to which Dillard’s has contributed for 28 years.

Rather than pulling out major moves and promotions like Macy’s and Nordstrom, Dillard’s has a smoother approach for the season.

But we will have to wait and see.

Let’s look at Dillard’s ratings a bit closer.

Stock Power Ratings and Momentum for Dillard’s

Dillard’s stock rates a “Strong Bullish” 93 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system.

Dillard’s exceptional value (91) and quality (99) factors are worth noting.

The stock is undervalued and set to outperform its industry peers over the next 12 months.

We can zoom in on momentum to see this closer:

Dillard’s rates a 96 on our momentum factor.

Something to note: When looking into momentum, our Stock Power Ratings system considers the stock’s short-, medium- and longer-term trends.

For Dillard’s, we see some trends on the upside.

After hitting a 52-week low of $193 on July 13, Dillard’s stock has moved higher.

Despite a slight dip from market pressures, DDS is sitting around $319 as I write.

That’s a 65% jump!

With no sign of slowing despite the shaky market, this movement earns DDS stock its impressive momentum factor score.

The Bottom Line

Dillard’s scores a “Strong Bullish” 93 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X in the next 12 months!

But we have more in store.

