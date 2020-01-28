This is one of the busiest times of the earnings season as several hundred companies will or have presented their earnings reports this week.

Companies like Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) have already reported earnings while 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) and Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: APPL) report today.

But there are some market heavy hitters scheduled to report quarterly earnings Wednesday through Friday.

Here is a look at earnings reports to watch this week:

Tesla Inc.

The electric automaker has experienced a massive jump in its stock price since December.

In the last month alone, shares of Tesla, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) have jumped more than 28% and 86% over the last 12 months.

Its stock price went over the $500 mark in the middle of the month and some analysts wonder whether the company could hit a $1 trillion market cap in the next decade.

Tesla reported earnings of $1.83 a share in Q3 on $6.3 billion in revenue. The company also touted the delivery of 97,000 vehicles.

It could be the Model 3 that carries the day for Tesla when it reports its Q4 earnings Wednesday after the market close. Deliveries of the Model 3 in Q3 were more than 79,000 — setting a quarterly record. That coupled with the first quarter of production at its Shanghai gigafactory makes Tesla Inc.’s earnings report one to watch this week.

Boeing Co.

Another company that’s made a lot of headlines this quarter is Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) — most, however, have not been good.

Saddled with production issues of its popular 737 Max — which could stay grounded into the summer — shares of the aircraft manufacturer have dropped 3% in the last month and 5% in the last three.

The company, which let CEO Dennis Muilenburg go in December, also reported it lost orders for 87 commercial airplanes in 2019 — meaning it had more cancellations than orders.

All of the bad news points to disappointment for the aircraft giant as it reports its quarterly earnings Wednesday.

The news surrounding Boeing this quarter makes its earnings report one to watch this week.

Amazon.com Inc.

The online retail giant recently reported its holiday sales as “record-breaking” but didn’t say much else about it.

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) did say 5 million new customers started Amazon Prime free trials or memberships over the holidays. But that only caused a momentary uptick in its share price.

Over the past month, Amazon shares are down 1.6%, but the holiday sales report brought its three-month price up 4.4%. The downturn in January could be a reflection of normal retail trends of consumers not buying as much shortly after the holidays.

Analysts are estimating earnings of around $4 per share when it reports after the market close on Thursday.

Its strong holiday coupled with mixed market results makes Amazon’s earnings report one to watch.

Other notable companies reporting earnings this week: