Most Social Security beneficiaries were spared from having to do any extra leg work to receive their Economic Impact Payment (i.e. stimulus checks) amid the coronavirus outbreak, but some beneficiaries will have to jump through a few extra hoops to assure they receive everything they are entitled to.

The Internal Revenue Service announced the Economic Impact Payments will start arriving in bank accounts this week, and it is launching a tool to track your payment by April 17.

The Department of the Treasury and the IRS launched a new web portal last week that will help people who do not typically file tax returns provide the necessary information to get their coronavirus stimulus check.

While this should help a lot of lower income people secure their Economic Impact Payment, the Social Security Administration is urging beneficiaries who claim dependents age 17 or younger to use the web portal to assure they receive their $500 extra per dependent on time.

“It is to their advantage to go to this portal to ensure they also get the $500 per dependent Economic Impact Payment. I encourage them to do this as soon as possible,” SSA Commissioner Andrew Saul wrote in the Friday press release.

This a fairly specific subset of Social Security beneficiaries including anyone who:

Receives Social Security retirement, survivors or disability insurance benefits.

who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019. And who have qualifying children under age 17.

But it shows the SSA is trying to get the word out so that anyone who is expecting a certain amount isn’t surprised when the numbers in their Economic Impact Payment don’t line up. It should help many people get the amount they are entitled to when they need it most.

“By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment,” Saul wrote. “If Social Security beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait to receive their $500 per qualifying child.”

Saul also urged anyone receiving Supplemental Security Income, which is reserved for disabled people with little to no income, to go through the web portal and submit their information to expedite the Economic Impact Payment process. He said this was especially important for SSI beneficiaries with minor dependents.

The SSA is working diligently with the Department of the Treasury to eliminate the need for SSI beneficiaries to file any additional paperwork to receive an Economic Impact Payment, but no policy has been set in stone yet.

Last week the IRS and Treasury reversed course on a policy that would require Social Security beneficiaries to file a simple tax return to receive their stimulus check. The two departments are now using SSA-1099 forms from 2019 to figure out where those payments go.

Saul did note, however, that if you started Social Security after Jan, 1, 2020, and you did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, you need to enter nonfiler information through the web portal.

So while most Social Security beneficiaries won’t have to lift a finger to get their Economic Impact Payment, if you have minor dependents it literally pays to take a little extra time to submit the relevant information to assure you get everything you deserve in a timely manner.

