Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been offering up a number of economic proposals since announcing her bid for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, and the latest is a 7% tax on corporate “real” profits above $100 million.

Warren says her latest tax hike idea will raise $1 trillion in revenue — without saying what the government would spend it on — and stop major companies like Amazon from wiping out their tax liabilities altogether. Instead of taxable corporate profits as defined by the IRS, Warren’s 7% surtax would apply to profits companies report to their investors.

Warren has been the economic policy pacesetter in a crowded Democratic primary field. The Massachusetts Senator has already offered up her version of a “wealth tax,” a universal child care proposal and said she wants to break up big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook.

The corporate profits tax, called the “Real Corporate Profits Tax,” would apply to worldwide profits exceeding $100 million to beef up government coffers by preventing corporate giants from exploiting loopholes and avoiding federal taxation.

