Michael T. He's asking how a stock ranks using Chief Investment Strategist Adam O'Dell's Green Zone Ratings system.

Would you please submit Homology Medicines Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX) to your Green Zone wellness check? The company was expecting some positive testing results but (conveniently?) blamed COVID-19 for testing delays. Your thoughts, please. Michael T. New subscriber

Homology Medicine's Green Zone Rating.

Based on Adam’s system, FIXX doesn’t look like a safe bet at the moment. It only rates a 9, which puts in the “High-Risk” category.

As you can see below, Adam’s recommended action is to avoid or shot stocks within this range (1-20) because the GZR system expects them to “significantly underperform the overall market over the next 12 months.”

Homology Medicine Inc.’s Green Zone Rating

While Homology Medicine’s size rating is an impressive 86, the stock has high volatility and low momentum. And its low fundamental ratings (value, quality and growth) point to profitability and sustainability issues.

In fact, according to Yahoo Finance, FIXX carries a -2.79 earnings-per-share currently. So it’s losing money at a pretty fast clip.

I hope this helps you make a decision on whether FIXX is worth a spot in your portfolio, Michael.

