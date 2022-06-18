When I was a journalist, you wouldn’t find me at my desk often.

I was out and about covering my beat.

I needed suitable footwear. Not any old tennis shoe would do.

But it was tough to find something that was both comfortable and professional looking.

That leads me to the 98-rated Power Stock I have for you in this episode of The Stock Power Podcast.

This company makes some of the most comfortable dress shoes on the market.

And this stock’s “maximum momentum” is what we want to see in stocks right now.



My Own Shoe Dilemma

My biggest challenge with dress shoes was finding comfortable, functional shoes that matched my clothes.

I must have gone through dozens of pairs of shoes before I found the right brand. Some of the dress shoes I bought looked good, but my feet hurt so much after standing and walking 10 hours every day.

In today’s podcast, I share a Power Stock that designs, produces and sells some of the most popular dress shoes for men, women and children around the world.

It scores a 98 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! It’s a small company — $284.5 million market cap — but it boasts some of the biggest names in dress footwear.

The stock is barely off its 52-week high.

And I think this stock is ready to run even higher (no pun intended).

The Trend: Global Shoe Sales on the Rise

I don’t like to spend a lot of money on clothes, but I won’t skimp on shoes.

My managing editor, who admits he found this idea on Reddit years ago, mentioned this when discussing the stock: “If the product comes between you and the ground, it’s worth spending extra on.”

That means things like tires, mattresses and yes … shoes.

Granted, I won’t drop $200 on a pair of sneakers, but I will spend more on a comfortable pair of shoes I know I will wear for a long time.

I’m not alone:



In 2021, Allied Market Research reported that the value of the global footwear market was $385.5 billion.

The firm projects that value to jump to $530.3 billion by 2027 — a 37.6% increase from 2021!

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a top shoe company in our Stock Power Ratings system. I’ll tell you why it’s a strong contender for your portfolio.

Its “Strong Bullish” 98 overall rating means we expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 to 24 months.