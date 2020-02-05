Ford Profits Evaporated in 2019. Is Its Stock Dividend Next?

It was a rough fourth quarter for Ford.

The American automaker suffered from lower sales, weaker results from its crediting division and more money spent in research and development of new vehicles.

As a result, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported a $1.7 billion loss in the fourth quarter. That resulted in just $84 million in profit for the entire year.

Compare that to the $3.7 billion in profit the company reported in 2018, and then it’s even worse when you consider Ford had $7.8 billion in net income in 2017.

Shares of Ford dipped nearly 9% as soon as the opening bell rang on Wall Street on Wednesday morning.

The Bigger Story: Ford’s Dividend Yield

Yes, Ford had a terrible Q4 rife with issues ranging from sluggish vehicle sales to increased expenses related to accounting for pension and other retiree benefits.

But there’s something deeper that investors should be concerned about.

Ford pays a dividend, and it is a healthy one — about 6.54% on average. In the last five years, the growth rate of those dividends has averaged 6.57%.

The last dividend rate for Ford shares was $0.60 per share.

Not a bad chunk.

But here comes the bad news.

Ford has a trend when it comes to its dividend yield. In fact, each time Ford’s dividend yield reaches 7% or above, they cut the yield.

In the first quarter of 2017, Ford trimmed its yield back to around 6.4% after it jumped to 8.3% the year before.

Again in 2019, Ford trimmed back its yield from an average of 7.7% in 2018 to 6.6% in 2019.

Shareholders Should Be Worried

Here’s where Ford’s bad Q4 comes into play.

Because of the horrendous Q4 and its impact on 2019, investors are starting to be more bearish on Ford shares.

That has driven the price down below $9 per share.

Ford pays $0.60 per share annually as a dividend — or $0.15 per quarter. It costs about $600 million each quarter to pay the $0.15 dividend.

The share price dropped to around $8.30 Wednesday morning, meaning the dividend yield is at 7.17% — right at that 7% threshold used to cut in the next quarter.

Ford’s Dividend Yield Compared to Competitors

One of Ford’s biggest competitors in the automotive space is General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM).

Its current dividend yield is about 4.4% — considerably lower than Ford’s. Shares of GM were down slightly Wednesday after the company reported a Q4 loss of $194 million and lower 2020 guidance.

You can expect their share price to follow suit and fall, meaning there could be a dividend yield cut in the offing.

The only other major automotive company that pays a dividend yield is Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE). The Italian company currently pays 0.51% — again, way lower than Ford.

The Immediate Future of Ford’s Dividend Yield

Do its recent losses mean Ford will cut its dividend for the next quarter?

Cutting its dividend payment will allow the company to reinvest those funds in things like electric vehicles and other research and development products.

And after a very weak 2019, Ford is likely to need those funds if it hopes to have any growth in 2020.

Nothing is guaranteed but if history repeats itself, you can bet it’s going to happen.