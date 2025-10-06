The Trump administration has a knack for juicing the market, as we saw once again last week…

President Trump announced a deal with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer last Tuesday, allowing the company to sell its drugs directly to consumers at a discount. Trump also noted that similar deals are being worked out with other drugmakers.

The news sent health care sector stocks soaring, with the XLV beating the broader market by almost 7X! At the same time, the energy sector fell out of favor again…

Here’s how the 11 major S&P sectors finished the week out:

Key Insights:

The S&P 500 ( SPY ) closed the week 1.1% higher.

Five sectors beat the S&P 500, while six lagged the index.

The health care sector ( XLV ) rocketed almost 7% higher!

The energy sector ( XLE ) reversed course, sinking 3.4%.

Let’s see how some of last week’s best and worst performers look within my Green Zone Power Rating system…

Trump’s Pfizer Deal Boosts Health Care Sector

Investors took a liking to the Trump-Pfizer deal, fueling a massive rally in many health care sector stocks.

Below, you’ll find the 10 best-performing health care stocks that closed within 10% of their 52-week highs and how they stack up in my Green Zone Power Rating system:

These are some huge stock price moves for some of the biggest names in the pharmaceutical and insurance industries. To see four stocks close the week more than 10% higher is impressive.

The top five stocks on this list still have some ground to make up as they trade well below their 52-week highs.

But I will note that of these 10 stocks, only two rate “Bullish” in my Green Zone Power Rating system. I’m curious to see how those standings change as my system adapts to the new landscape for the broader health care sector.

Now, let’s move on to a sector that fell out of favor after strong performance in the last week of September…

Energy Sector Reverses Course

This feels like a common trend in 2025’s market. The energy sector will have a strong week, only to reverse course again shortly after.

Below, you’ll see the four XLE stocks that closed within 10% of their 52-week lows:

Overall, the energy sector has been trading in a tight range between $84 and $92 since July. Any bullish price momentum seems to quickly fade as traders take profits and buy back into mega trends that have led the ongoing bull market … such as artificial intelligence.

Looking at the four stocks above, only one is rated “Bullish.”

Combined with that choppy trading in the sector overall, I think it’s prudent to “get picky” when looking for energy sector stocks to buy.

