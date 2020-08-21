Research analyst Matt Clark is running your requested cannabis stocks through Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Ratings system. And he’s back with your latest Marijuana Market Update video!

This week, Matt discusses the only marijuana-based real estate investment trust (REIT) in the market — Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR).

About IIPR Stock

IIPR is a Maryland-based cannabis REIT that leases to medical cannabis operators — including Cresco Labs, a company Matt previously covered in the Marijuana Market Update.

Watch the video above to find out about:

What IIPR does.

Its large U.S. footprint.

How IIPR stock rates according to our Green Zone rating system.

More about IIPR’s high growth rating.

The stock’s recent price action.

Where Matt sees IIPR going from here.

And make sure you watch until the end of the video. Matt revisits the company he covered last week — Curaleaf. Analysts have raised their price target on the stock.

If you’d like Matt to run a stock through Adam’s Green Zone Rating system, be sure to send an email to feedback@moneyandmarkets.com — or leave a comment on the video!

And to make sure you catch Matt’s Marijuana Market Updates as soon as he posts them, subscribe to our Money & Markets YouTube channel!

P.S. Be sure to check out our other YouTube videos:

A Deep Dive on 3 Health Care Stocks : 32-minute video — If there’s a sector driven by outside forces, such as politics and news headlines, it’s health care. At the end of 2019, the health care sector lagged the S&P 500 Index by nearly 6%. But it’s making a comeback. An exchange-traded fund that tracks some of the biggest health care-related stocks jumped more than 44% since reaching a low in March 2020. Despite its jump from March lows, the health care sector rated as the biggest laggard on Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s most recent sector board. Adam explains what that means.