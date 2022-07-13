My friend Rafa works two jobs and lives in a small apartment here in South Florida.

The rest of his family lives in a remote village in Brazil.

Every week, when Rafa gets paid, he sends a large part of his salary back home to his family.

He doesn’t stick it in an envelope and mail it. He wires the money so they have it right away.

We call this digital remittance.

Rafa is in good company. Millions wire money around the world every day … and the market is exploding:

The chart above shows the value of the digital transfer market will climb 185% by 2025.

Today’s Power Stock helps people like Rafa send money to their families: International Money Express Inc. (Nasdaq: IMXI).

IMXI uses stores and the internet to help people transfer money to both family and businesses.

Licensed in all 50 states and 22 countries throughout Latin America and Africa, IMXI has more than 100,000 payout locations around the world.

International Money Express stock scores a “Strong Bullish” 97 on our Stock Power Ratings system, and we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X in the next 12 months.

IMXI Stock: Top Momentum + Quality

IMXI reported a solid most-recent quarter.

High points included:

Increased quarterly revenues by 21.2% to $114.7 million.

to $114.7 million. 6% increase in digital transactions and a 16.6% increase in total active customers for the quarter.

The Stock Power Rating above shows that IMXI rates in the green on five of our six metrics, but it rates highest on momentum and quality.

IMXI’s return on equity of 38.3% is 66 times higher than the specialty finance sector average!

When we contrast its return on investment of 23.7% to the industry’s super low average of 0.03%, we see that IMXI stock is a much higher quality stock than its peers.

The company’s net margin of 12% beats the pants off the industry average of negative 5.3%.

Now, let’s get into that awesome momentum:

March was an excellent month for IMXI.

While the S&P 500 gained just 5.7% during the month, IMXI jumped a remarkable 39.2%!

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 43.4% and reached a 52-week high in July — showing the “maximum momentum” we love to see in stocks.

International Money Express stock scores a 97 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we’re “Strong Bullish” and expect it to beat the broader market by at least three times in the next 12 months.

My friend Rafa is like all of us … working to better his family. IMXI helps ensure his family receives the money he earns.

I have strong confidence in the future of IMXI. It’s a solid contender for your portfolio.

