My wife manages a retail store.

In 2020 and 2021, she — like millions of other Americans — had to test negative for COVID-19 in order to go to work.

I made regular stops to buy rapid tests that would give her a result in minutes.

The pandemic put a spotlight on the importance of rapid testing for diseases.





The chart above shows the growth of the medical diagnostic market in the U.S.

By next year, the value of this market will increase 55.3% from 2015!

Today’s Power Stock is one of the world’s largest providers of medical diagnostic tests: Meridian Bioscience Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVO).

VIVO develops and sells diagnostic kits that check blood levels and locate respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases.

Meridian Bioscience stock scores a “Strong Bullish” 98 on our Stock Power Ratings system, and we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X in the next 12 months.

VIVO Stock: Low Volatility + Strong Quality and Growth

VIVO set company records in its recent quarterly report.

Highlights include:

Net revenue of $111.2 million — a 30% increase over the same quarter a year ago.

over the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from its diagnostic segment was $41.1 million — up 29% compared with the same period last year.

VIVO blows the competition away on quality, as you can see from its ratings.

Its return on equity of 18.3% trounces the industry’s average: negative 4.6%.

Meridian’s gross margin is 63.6% … almost double the average of its peers!

VIVO is also a strong growth play. Its one-year annual earnings-per-share growth rate is 51.7%, and its sales growth rate is 25.3%.

In the last 12 months, VIVO climbed 40.1% — including a 26% run to start February 2022. It’s crushing its market peers, which lost 17.8% in the past year.

The stock trades almost $4 above its 50-day simple moving average (green line in the chart above).

Meridian Bioscience stock scores a 98 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we’re “Strong Bullish” and expect it to beat the broader market by at least three times in the next 12 months.

COVID is still here.

Monkeypox is a threat.

And seasonal illnesses such as the flu aren’t going anywhere.

Meridian’s testing products will always be in demand.

VIVO is a smart addition to your portfolio.

