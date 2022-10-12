I’ve never lived in what you would call a big city … until now. The Miami metro area is home to over 6 million Americans.

Before moving to South Florida, the largest city I had lived in was my hometown of Kansas, which has about 390,000 people.

Getting around was never much of a problem … no traffic or crazy drivers to contend with.

So ride-sharing — riding in a private vehicle driven by its owner for a fee — was not something I considered.

Here in South Florida, like other dense urban areas, it’s a different story.

Ride-sharing is everywhere down here, and I use it often — sometimes just to avoid the stress of racing other commuters on the I-95 speedway.

But with our Stock Power Ratings system, you can see that while these ride-sharing programs are popular, their stocks are not.

Such is the case with Lyft Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT).

A quick look at our system helps you see the truth for a company.

Lyft was started in 2012 by computer programmers focused on helping Californian college students get around Santa Barbara.

It went public in 2019 with a valuation of $24.3 billion.

But despite its initial popularity, the company’s stock has been in a downward spiral.

LYFT stock scores a “High-Risk” 2 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system, and we expect it to underperform the broader market over the next 12 months.

LYFT Stock: Sluggish Momentum + Poor Value

Here is where I usually tell you about positive company financials.

This is not the case for LYFT:

It reported a quarterly net loss of $377.2 million — 7% more than its $251.9 million loss a year ago !

! Its net loss margin jumped from 22.5% in the first quarter to 38.1% in the second quarter.

That shows why LYFT scores a 33 on growth.

It also scores in the red on our other five factors.

LYFT has a negative price-to-earnings ratio, meaning it’s not making any profits. It scores a 23 on value.

The company has a dismal return on equity of negative 80% and a return on investment of negative 40.2%, earning it an 11 on quality.

These numbers tell me that the stock is overvalued, and the company continues to sag in its finances.

LYFT stock has fallen 78.3% over the last 12 months.

Its passenger transportation peers dropped an average of 43.6% over the same time.

Lyft stock scores a horrendous 2 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we consider it “High-Risk” and expect it to underperform the broader market.

Ride-sharing may be all the rage in big cities, like where I am in South Florida.

But until it finds a way to turn a profit, steer clear of LYFT.

