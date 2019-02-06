Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said President Donald Trump’s economic plan is working while also taking a shot at the growing fascination with socialism and anti-capitalism among those on the left.

“The U.S. economy is doing terrific,” Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC. “And as the president talked about last night, his economic plan is working. We’re not going back to socialism. We’re going on an economic plan for America that works.”

“We don’t believe in a centralized planned economy where the government puts restraints on it.”

Mnuchin’s comments came on the heels of the president’s second State of the Union address. Trump also took a shot at the growing tide of socialism, saying “America will never be a socialist country” as lawmakers among the left are proposing more and more socialist ideas like wealth taxes and laws limiting companies from buying back their own stock.

Per CNBC: