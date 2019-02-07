Yellen: Next Fed Move Could Be Interest Rate Cut, Not a Hike

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen had a surprising forecast Wednesday about the direction the Fed could take next: a rate cut.

“If global growth really weakens and that spills over to the United States, while financial conditions tighten more and we do see a weakening in the U.S. economy, it’s certainly possible that the next move is a cut.”

Most projections for 2019 have included one or as many as two interest rate increases. However, if weak global growth begins to harm the U.S. economy and financial conditions continue to tighten, we could actually get a cut instead of a hike, according to Yellen.

Yellen correctly predicted last month that the Fed would like pause its rate hikes indefinitely, which current Chair Jerome Powell indicated he will do just two weeks later.

Per MarketWatch: