Moving products from one point to another in a temperature-controlled environment has a name: cold-chain logistics.

From frozen Maine lobster to critical medicine, companies rely on it to deliver anything that needs to stay cold.

The chart above shows that the North American cold-chain logistics market’s value will increase 75% from 2018 to 2024.

This is a specialized supply chain with a limited number of companies.

That brings us to today’s Power Stock: cold-chain logistics specialist Marten Transport Ltd. (Nasdaq: MRTN).

MRTN uses special trucks and trains to move temperature-controlled goods.

Marten Transport stock scores a “Strong Bullish” 99 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system, and we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X in the next 12 months.

MRTN Stock: Impressive Momentum + Solid Fundamentals

MRTN is coming off a record quarter.

Takeaways include:

Its quarterly revenue was $329.5 million — a 42% increase from the $232.4 million reported in the same quarter last year. It was the best quarter for revenue in the company’s 77-year history!

Net income jumped 48% to $31.6 million for the quarter.

You can see why MRTN stock scores a 93 on our Stock Power Ratings system’s growth metric.

The company’s double-digit returns on assets, equity and investment give it a 91 on our quality metric.

But this stock’s market-beating momentum and low volatility are even more impressive:

Over the last 12 months, MRTN stock is up 31.9%.

The stock is slaying its cargo transportation industry peers, which only averaged gains of 5.3% over the same 12 months.

Marten Transport stock scores a 99 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we’re “Strong Bullish” and expect it to beat the broader market by at least three times in the next 12 months.

I have high conviction in the growth of cold-chain logistics.

It’s a specialized form of transportation with a limited number of companies.

MRTN, a North American leader in cold-chain logistics, is a strong potential investment for your portfolio!

Bonus: The stock’s 1.1% dividend yield pays shareholders $0.24 per share, per year to own the stock.

