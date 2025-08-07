I’m not going to waste too much time here…

Frankly, a boatload of stocks passed my “New Bulls” screen this week.

We’ve got stocks of all sizes … featured both on the S&P 500 and outside the large-cap index … some with huge moves in my Green Zone Power Rating system … you name it!

Let’s dig in!

16 S&P 500 “New Bulls”

It was impressive to see 14 “New Bulls” from the broader S&P 500 last week, but this week’s list is even better.

Despite Friday’s tariff scare, 16 S&P 500 stocks have crossed the 60-point threshold of my Green Zone Power Rating system and now hold “Bullish” standing. Stocks in this category have historically beaten the broader market by 2X or more.

And once again, we have some big ratings moves — and some big-name stocks — on the list below:

One stock I want to point out on this list is Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). My colleague Matt Clark has been covering the travel conglomerate the last couple of weeks as it prepared for … and delivered … an incredible earnings report that blew analysts’ already lofty expectations out of the water.

After increasing earnings per share (EPS) by more than 5X in a single quarter, the stock has been boosted almost 20 points higher to “Bullish” status in Green Zone Power Ratings.

Catch up on Matt’s coverage here…

Many stocks on this S&P 500 list have reported strong beats this earnings season. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), a stalwart oil and gas company, reported a 74-cent beat on EPS on Tuesday ($3.96 vs. $3.22 expected). That stock’s overall ratings in my system have now almost doubled over the last four weeks.

Although recent momentum in MPC is lacking, the stock is still up 8.2% year to date. This incredible run to “Bullish” status is a good sign for the stock going forward.

Remember, my Green Zone Power Rating system is based on holding a stock for months to years, not days to weeks. While I’d want to see more positive price momentum before buying in — aka “buy high, sell higher” — this is definitely a stock to put on your shortlist.

If you want to see how any of these stocks stack up in my system, click here to see how you can join Green Zone Fortunes and start searching for thousands of tickers.

With the bull market chugging along, it’s a fantastic time to go “on the hunt” for new opportunities. (You’ll also see how we’re following massive mega trends like AI and nuclear energy in our model portfolio.)

Now, let’s move on to our “New Bulls” that aren’t on the world’s most popular index…

Boatloads of “New Bulls” Outside the S&P 500

When I ran my screen on stocks outside the S&P 500, I was highly encouraged about the state of this ongoing bull market.

That’s because more than 100 stocks hit “Bullish” Green Zone Power Ratings status this week!

I’ve mentioned this before, but when a broader swath of stocks reaches this milestone, it means that market breadth is widening, and that’s a healthy sign for the bull market overall.

After some discussion, my editor and I decided to parse the list slightly because 100+ stocks is a bit too much to process. So we focused on the biggest movers based on my system’s overall ratings.

Below, you’ll find the 19 stocks outside the S&P 500 that have improved ratings by 30+ points in the last four weeks:

Outside of these massive ratings moves, I’ll note that we have a good mix of market caps here.

We have six micro- and small-cap stocks, including Semler Scientific (SMLR), which has improved ratings of 55 points in the last four weeks!

There are plenty of mid-cap stocks ($2 billion to $10 billion), with recognizable names like J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), the conglomerate holding brands such as Icee and SuperPretzel Soft Pretzels, and Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)…

And then we have some massive Japanese large-cap financial stocks ($10 billion+) in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), both of which are benefiting from a stronger local economy as Japanese businesses look to expand.

At home or abroad, our “New Bulls” are presenting plenty of new stocks to consider for your portfolio.

And remember, to maximize this analysis, I highly encourage you to join me in Green Zone Fortunes now. For a nominal fee, you’ll gain unlimited access to my ratings system so you can “roll up your sleeves” and find out how these stocks stack up both overall and on my six individual factors.

