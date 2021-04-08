I used to hate shopping.

Whether it was shopping for school clothes as a kid or even grocery shopping … I was not a fan.

But as I grew older, I didn’t mind it so much.

Going to the mall or the grocery store became a way to exercise instead of just looking at things to buy.

When I moved from Kansas to North Carolina, I found the advantage of shopping outside.

I enjoyed farmers’ markets, sidewalk browsing and even outdoor malls.

The warmer climate in the South turned shopping from an unbearable exercise to something I really didn’t mind so much.

That leads to my stock selection for today’s episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast.

It’s a stock that rates a 70 overall on Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system — meaning we are “Bullish” on the stock.

More on that in a second.

First, I’ve spotted a shopping trend that led me to this company.

COVID-19 Didn’t Eliminate Malls

Let’s not kid ourselves … the COVID-19 pandemic brought brick-and-mortar shopping to its knees.

Major department stores like J.C. Penney and Nieman Marcus declared bankruptcy and malls became ghost towns.

But times are changing.

Malls Gaining Popularity after COVID-19

In the midst of the pandemic, only 22% of Americans were comfortable going to a shopping mall or grocery store to shop.

A recent survey by IMI International found that 41% of Americans will shop at a mall — an even higher percentage than before the pandemic began.

That trend led me to a great stock that we are “Bullish” on and expect to outperform the market by two times over the next 12 months.

One REIT to Buy: Kimco Realty Corp.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow you to invest in real estate without actually buying property.

REITs own the property and collect income from things like rent.

They turn a percentage of that income around and give it back to investors as a dividend payment.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a REIT that invests specifically in open-air shopping centers.

It is a large REIT with a market cap of $8.25 billion.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you why KIM is a great investment that gives you strong exposure to the resurgence of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences.

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark, Research Analyst, Money & Markets