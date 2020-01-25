Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas breaks down one of the hottest up and coming cannabis companies, Cresco Labs, who just finalized a deal to buy out Origin House this months. The buyout now makes Cresco Labs one of the largest cannabis operators in the U.S. I run down its strategy and balance sheet to let you know if Cresco is worth a spot in your portfolio. Planas also provides an update on his Canopy Growth Corp. and Aurora Cannabis “Better Buy” video. He breaks down his concerns over Aurora and why they have pushed investors away over the past few months.

