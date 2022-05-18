I’m an optimist (sometimes to a fault), and the string of doom and gloom headlines crossing my news feed every day is disheartening, to put it kindly.

But keeping up helps us get ahead and plan for the market’s next move higher. Which will happen!

And we want to make sure Money & Markets is there to help you do that.

That’s what today’s poll is all about: When do you catch up on financial market news?

Take a moment to participate in our new poll.

This time, we’ve made it even easier to vote and make your voice heard. Just keep scrolling!

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you %NAME% for taking the quiz/survey/feedback.

We have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

Best investing,

Chad Stone

Managing Editor, Money & Markets