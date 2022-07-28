My team and I have high conviction in the mega trends of genetic testing and gene therapy.

These therapies will have a massive impact on health care, of course.

But if you’ve lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, I don’t need to tell you how much these innovations will help individuals and families.

Three years ago, I lost my biggest fan — my grandmother — who had dementia. It’s a pain I still feel today.





According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60% to 80% of dementia cases.

The chart above shows the projected number of Americans 65 and older who will develop Alzheimer’s from 2020 to 2060.

Over that 40-year span, the number will more than double to 13.8 million.

Today’s Power Stock produces gene therapies to combat devastating diseases: UniQure N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE).

UniQure is based in the Netherlands and is developing treatments for life-altering diseases including:

Huntington’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease.

Epilepsy.

Alzheimer’s disease.

UniQure stock scores a “Strong Bullish” 87 on our Stock Power Ratings system, and we expect it to beat the broader market by at least 3X in the next 12 months.

QURE Stock: Solid Growth + Value

UniQure had an excellent 2021.

High points include:

Ended the year with $524 million in revenue, compared to $37.5 million in 2020 — that’s a 1,297.3% jump in revenue year over year !

! In the first quarter of 2022, the company reported revenue of $1.8 million — a 260% rise from the same quarter a year ago … setting it up for an even better year.

Those figures show why QURE scores an 80 on our growth metric.

But it also earns a “Bullish” 73 on value. Its price-to-earnings ratio is a low 3.4. The system-specific biopharmaceutical industry, on the other hand, averages an inflated 22.

QURE’s price-to-cash flow is seven times lower than the industry average. These numbers tell us that UniQure is a terrific value stock in the biopharma space.

QURE hit a 52-week low in mid-June, as you can see in the stock chart above.

After that, the stock rebounded 84.1% and continues to climb … showing the “maximum momentum” we love to see in stocks.

UniQure stock scores an 87 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we’re “Strong Bullish” and expect it to beat the broader market by at least three times in the next 12 months.

Biopharma companies are racing to find therapies for devastating diseases such as Parkinson’s and Huntington’s.

UniQure is helping lead the charge in this fight with therapies in clinical trials.

I'm confident you can see why QURE is a strong biopharma stock for your portfolio.

