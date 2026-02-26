Today, I’ll be putting a spotlight on the stocks that just earned a fresh “Bullish” rating in my Green Zone Power Ratings System.

But before I cover today’s winners, let’s pause for a moment and talk about the elephant in the room: Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings.

Nvidia had a fantastic fourth quarter.

Revenues rose 73% to $68.1 billion, beating estimates of $65.9 billion. Earnings per share also came in better than expected at $1.62 compared with estimates of $1.53. Plus, gross margins came in at a fat 75.2%, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations.

Topping it all off, CEO Jensen Huang’s outlook for the first quarter was about as rosy and optimistic as you can get. He made it clear that he doesn’t see the good times ending any time soon.

Yet, Nvidia’s shares barely moved on the news. As great as the results were, they weren’t enough to impress investors who have started to doubt the sustainability of the AI capital spending boom.

Keep in mind, Nvidia rates a “Bearish” 38 on my Green Zone Power Ratings system… despite rating a perfect 100 on both its quality and growth factors.

Even as the largest company in history by market cap, Nvidia rates a zero on size and a pitiful five on value.

Nvidia may be the most profitable company in the history of capitalism, but my system indicates it’s simply too big and expensive to be investable.

So, we’ll pass on Nvidia for now.

The good news is, there are plenty of freshly “Bullish” stocks for us to consider…

S&P 500 New Bulls

I ran my usual Thursday screening for S&P 500 Index companies that just popped up as “Bullish,” and here’s what I came up with:

Some of these names should look familiar to you.

I covered Quanta Services (PWR) on Monday because it was one of the best-performing industrial sector stocks. And if you’re subscribed to my Green Zone Fortunes service, this stock should be especially familiar. I initially recommended PWR in late 2021 – and since then, readers are up more than 500%.

Despite the drop-off in technology stocks this year, Applied Materials (AMAT), a premier maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has been a noteworthy exception. AMAT shares have been on fire in 2026, up about 58%.

AMAT rates an exceptionally “Strong Bullish” 98 on my quality factor and earns “Strong Bullish” ratings on my momentum and growth factors as well.

Bullish on Luxury

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is another position that’s piquing our interest right now. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of 76 high-end hotels scattered across the U.S.

The hotel industry has been in transition for the past several years, as Airbnb and other home-sharing apps have turned every house and apartment into potential competition for overnight stays.

But at the higher end, this is less of a problem.

Potential guests at the Ritz-Carlton O’ahu, Turtle Bay – one of Host Hotels’ recent additions – are looking to be pampered. They’re looking for an experience they won’t get from a weekend apartment rental.

As I wrote earlier this week, the “HALO” trade – heavy assets, low obsolescence risk – is the key to avoiding an AI wipeout. AI can wreck a software business, a law or accounting firm or even potentially a doctor’s office. But it can’t replace heavy machinery, raw materials or energy.

It also can’t replace prized trophy assets like luxury hotels and resorts. AI may soon create an economy of massive, virtually unlimited material abundance. But it can’t make a paradise on the coast of Hawaii appear out of thin air.

Most of the remaining newly “Bullish” S&P 500 stocks fit the general HALO theme of 2026.

Expand Energy Corp (EXE), EQT Corp (EQT) and Westinghouse Airbrake Technologies (WAB) are all gritty “old economy” stocks in sectors that have outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

And they’re not the only stocks on the rise catching our attention today…

New Bulls Outside the S&P 500

Let’s cast the net a little wider and look at the newly “Bullish” stocks outside of the S&P 500. I ran a screen for the top 20 stocks with the largest score increases over the past month.

A few names in this list really pop off the page.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR), like Host Hotels, is a REIT with a large and growing portfolio of luxury hotel properties. It owns properties in highly desirable locations that are difficult to replace. And it’s not the only real estate stock on the list.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT), Adamas Trust (ADAM) and CTO Realty Growth (CTO) all made the cut as well.

While we’re discussing “HALO” investing, there are few companies that would fit the “heavy assets” description better than commodities giant Glencore (GLNCY).

It’s one of the world’s largest mining and commodity trading companies. AI won’t be disrupting its business any time soon.

In a market obsessed with hype and headlines, all these newly “Bullish” names remind us you can still uncover buying opportunities in this uncertain market – and that disciplined, factor-based investing continues to win.

Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today