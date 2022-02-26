Watching the markets right now reminds me of a classic movie I watched as a kid: Godzilla.

In this 1954 classic (forget the recent CGI travesties), you see crowds scramble for safety as Godzilla wreaks havoc in Tokyo. I imagine Wall Street traders acting the same way during this stock market correction.

But as smart investors, we don’t need to react like that.

A laundry list of events is hammering markets right now: conflict in Eastern Europe, inflation and the Federal Reserve’s planned interest rate hikes.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you that, while the market is down, it isn’t time to panic. Instead, let’s see what trends tell us about these kinds of events.

Here’s what you should do now during this stock market correction.

Stock Market Correction: It’s Down But Not Out

Yes, the market is down.

From its high on January 3, 2022 to February 22, the S&P 500 fell 10.07% —putting it into correction territory (when an index or equity moves down 10% from its recent high).

My message to you is simple: This is not a time to cut and run or trade on headlines.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you what to do in a stock market correction.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update. You can find more investing insights from Adam and Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore in our Ask Adam Anything and revamped Investing With Charles videos.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He is a certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst with the Corporate Finance Institute and a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Prior to joining Money & Markets, he was a journalist and editor for 25 years, covering college sports, business and politics.