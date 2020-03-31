Millions in the U.S. are facing financial uncertainty amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but one thing is for sure: Social Security payments will not be affected in any way.

Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul reassured beneficiaries that Social Security payments will not be delayed or changed at all, which is great news considering how many older Americans rely on the benefits for month-to-month expenses.

“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Saul said Monday in a press release.

SSA offices across the country have been closed to in-person visitors since March 17, and there hasn’t been any news of when they will reopen. Anyone seeking assistance from the SSA can read our guide on what to do if you need assistance while offices are closed.

Scammers Target Social Security Payments

Saul also warned again about scammers trying to trick people into thinking Social Security payments have been delayed or cancelled.

“I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true,” Saul said. “Don’t be fooled.”

Scammers use tactics like this to either steal personal information from victims, or trick people into paying to “unlock” their benefits again. If a message or person contacting you seems suspicious, it’s best to end communication.

You can also report any suspicious activity directly to the Office of the Inspector General here.

Other Social Security News Amid Coronavirus

President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act into law Friday, and the massive $2.2 trillion stimulus package will aid individuals and businesses in a variety of ways.

The bill includes direct payments of up to $1,200 to every eligible American, including Social Security beneficiaries. But the SSA asked that anyone wondering about the payments should refrain from calling the agency because it does not have any information at this time.

Lastly, the SSA announced it will change the hours for its National 800 Number for anyone seeking aid over the phone. The new hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time starting Tuesday.

The SSA mentioned it is witnessing longer than normal wait times, which makes sense considering offices are closed, and it asks everyone to be patient. You can also check the extensive online service for an answer to questions regarding Social Security payments or other issues.

• You can find all of the latest and most important news about Social Security here on Money and Markets.