Market trading was halted for a second time this week as indexes hit “limit down” triggers following President Donald Trump’s travel ban from many European countries, plus stocks to watch today in the Money & Markets Opening Bell.

Opening Bell: The Top Story

A record-long bull market run in the Dow Jones Industrial Average came to an end at yesterday’s closing bell, and other indexes are likely to follow today.

On Wednesday, the Dow closed more than 20% below its recent record high, signaling a bear market. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which closed down 19% from recent highs on Wednesday, are expected to follow suit today.

What happened: Early this morning, market trading was halted after all three major indexes plummeted at least 4.6%. A “limit down” is when markets either drop below or surge above 5%. The rule is implemented to prevent any massive, rapid movements in the markets. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus an official pandemic, which in turn spooked investors and sent stock prices reeling.

What the president said: Wednesday night, Trump issued a travel ban starting at midnight Friday and lasting for 30 days. The ban includes entry into the U.S. from 26 European countries. Anyone who has been in any of those countries for 14 days prior to their arrival to the U.S. will not be allowed into the country. The ban excludes the U.K., Ireland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania. It also does not apply to any legal permanent U.S. citizens.

Other big news: The NCAA announced Wednesday all tournament games will be played without fans and the NBA suspended its regular season indefinitely after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Where things stand now: As of 8 a.m. EDT, Dow futures were down 5.2%. The S&P 500 had lost 4.8% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 4.9%.

Stocks to Watch Today

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) — Shares of the aircraft giant were down 15.3% after Washington state legislators proposed a bill removing the $8.7 billion in state tax breaks the company receives.

CME Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CME) — The global markets company announced it was closing its Chicago trading floor on Friday as a precaution due to the coronavirus. CME Group shares were down 2.4% in early trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) — The specialty retailer reported a 5.1% quarterly drop in same-store sales and earnings $0.37 below Wall Street estimates. Shares of Party City were down 33% in premarket trading.

News You Can Use

As equities continue to free fall Thursday, bitcoin is also in a downward spiral.

The cryptocurrency fell below $6,000 in the morning, punctuating a broader crypto drop, according to Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index — which consists of 12 traded cryptocurrencies — fell 22.6% in premarket trading.

SpaceX Looking to Compete for $16 Billion in Broadband Subsidies

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, is aiming to qualify and compete for federal subsidies to provide broadband service to rural areas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, SpaceX officials have convinced the Federal Communications Commission to change policy allowing the company to compete for $16 billion to improve rural internet access over the next 10 years.

SpaceX is in the process of launching satellites to provide global internet coverage.

Intercontinental Exchange Closes a London Office After Coronavirus Case

American exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has closed one of its London offices for at least a week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

ICE officials said business units in the office will be supported by other locations and by those working remotely, according to Reuters.

The Intercontinental Exchange owns exchanges for financial and commodity markets and operates 12 regulated exchanges and marketplaces.

