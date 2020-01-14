More trouble for Boeing, tech giants possibly headed to court plus stocks to watch today in the Money and Markets Wall Street Wake-Up.

The Morning Open

U.S. markets are mixed Tuesday morning.

As of 10:05 a.m., Eastern time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up just 6 points or 0.01% to 28.914. The S&P 500 slipped down 0.1% while the Nasdaq opened down 0.2%.

The Opening Bell

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, lifted by a 2.8% increase in gasoline prices. Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3%. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core consumer inflation rose just 0.1% in December and 2.3% over the past year.

Inflation is running close to the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual target. The Fed cut short-term interest rates three times last year, partly to protect a record-breaking U.S. economic expansion from the effects of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

Stocks to Watch Today

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) — Shares of the major airline jumped 3.8% in premarket trading Tuesday after it reported beating analysts’ revenue and earnings estimates.

McKesson Corp. (NYSE: MCK) — The health care and pharmaceutical company raised its full-year outlook and said it will provide more company information at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco today. Shares were up 3.7% in Tuesday premarket trading.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) — The video game retailer saw its stock drop 9% in Tuesday premarket trading after the company reported a 25% drop in its holiday sales and forecast a larger drop in same-store sales in 2019.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) — The investment bank reported a 21% jump in profit for its fourth quarter. As a result, shares were up 1.4% in premarket trading Tuesday.

In the News

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) plans to ask a federal court to temporarily block Microsoft Inc. (Nasdaq: MSFT) from working on a $10 billion cloud-computing contract with the Defense Department, according to CNN Business.

Microsoft was awarded the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract in December, but Amazon claimed there was influence from President Donald Trump to award Microsoft the contract due to the president’s “personal dislike” of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Boeing Mocked Calls for More 737 Max Training

Indonesia’s Lion Air wanted more pilot training from Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) on its 737 Max aircraft in 2017, but the aircraft manufacturer said it was unnecessary, according to a report from Bloomberg.

In 2018, a Lion Air 737 Max crashed into the Java Sea, killing 189. The crash is partially blamed on inadequate training of the crew on the new flight control system that malfunctioned.

The report found Boeing employees mocking Lion Air officials for asking for additional training. And, it’s not the first time Boeing officials have had issues with released documents.

BlackRock Shakes Up Sustainable Investing Business

The world’s largest money manager plans to expand its range of sustainable energy investment products, according to The Wall Street Journal.

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) — which has nearly $7 trillion in assets under management — said it “would assess environmental, social and governance factors with the same liquidity and credit risk.”

Chart of the Day

In January 2000, Bill Gates relinquished his day-to-day responsibilities of Microsoft Corp.

Since then, the company has had two CEOs. After a drop in share price under Steve Ballmer, the company skyrocketed when Satya Nadella took over in 2014.

Now the company is trading shares at more than $163.

