So far, the big financial news this week is that a surging company will list on the S&P 500 Index for the first time.

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) qualified for listing after it reported its fourth straight quarter of profits.

That did wonders for its share price.

Tesla’s S&P 500 announcement was Monday.

Once the bell sounded to start trading on Tuesday, shares of the electric car maker jumped almost 8%.

While the news is great for the company and its CEO Elon Musk, it brings up an important question…

Tesla S&P 500 Listing: Is TSLA a Buy?

Take a look at the chart below:

Tesla Shares Jump 32% After September Stock Split

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I take a deeper dive into Tesla. I also explore what may (or may not) happen to Tesla’s stock because of its inclusion in the index.

You’ll find out if the latest news makes the company one you should have in your portfolio.

I run Tesla stock through Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system and tell you how the stock fares and what the numbers show us.

You’ll get insight on what you should do with this stock — if you are thinking about buying or already have it in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking at this specific stock and give our analysis on it.

