In the stock market, trends can tell a story.

Trends can be at the heart of a trading strategy.

They can tell you whether a stock is heading up or down. Trends can also be used as a factor to determine whether it’s a good time to buy or sell.

Recently, a major index showed a trend that could lead to a broader bullish market on the horizon.

Just a few days ago, another index along with an individual sector indicated this same trend.

Before now, investors were pushing the overall stock market higher with a technology-driven rally.

Investors have been thirsty for fast growth technology stocks and leaving other sectors behind.

But that has changed.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, Money & Markets research analyst and podcast host Matt Clark takes a deeper look at this trend and what it could mean for investors.

He looks at exchange-traded funds that track broader sectors in the stock market and shows you what to look for in this trend.

He’ll explain what this trend is and what you should do about it.

Knowing the data and the details around a particular stock, sector or trend can help you determine what you should do next.

That’s why we do the work for you by spotting these trends and looking at specific stocks. We give you our proven analysis on those trends and stocks to help you make the most informed decision on what to do with your investments.

