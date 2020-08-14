If there’s a sector of the stock market driven by outside forces like politics and news headlines, it’s health care.

That holds even more truth today as the coronavirus pandemic dominates the news cycle.

At the end of 2019, the health care sector of the stock market lagged the S&P 500 Index by nearly 6%.

But it’s making a comeback.

The S&P 500 Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE: XLV) — an exchange-traded fund tracking some of the biggest health care-related stocks — jumped more than 44% since reaching a low in March 2020.

XLV covers companies ranging from biotechnology to insurance providers. While most of its holdings are in the U.S., it does have some European stocks as well.

Despite its jump from March lows, the health care sector was rated as the biggest laggard on Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s most recent sector board. And you’ll find out exactly what that means in this week’s episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast.

Host Matthew Clark talks with Adam and contributor Charles Sizemore about three health care sector stocks.

They examine what these three companies do and how they’ve performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with these three companies — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking that these specific stocks and give our analysis on each one.

