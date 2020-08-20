You’ve heard the saying “to know what everyone else knows is to know nothing.”

In the investing world, it means that you have to dive deeper than just price-to-earnings ratios, default settings on moving averages and other popular indicators that everyone else knows about.

Let me give a little context.

Experts are predicting weaker long-term results for buy-and-hold stocks. In the next seven years, asset manager GMO expects average returns of minus 4.7%.

That means doing the same thing that worked for the last decade is unlikely to work in the next decade.

You have to adopt a short-term strategy that incorporates data that other investors aren’t looking at.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark talks with Banyan Hill Chartered Market Technician Michael Carr about his new short-term strategy that can yield great benefits for investors.

Mike’s proprietary “Strike Zone” Indicator is a cutting-edge investment system based on his work with the Pentagon.

His strategy is simple, executing single trades with incredible accuracy. Anyone can use it to target gains of 100% and much more.

To watch a short presentation about Mike’s “Strike Zone” Indicator click here.

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.