According to the Federal Reserve, industrial production in the U.S. has contracted at an annual rate nearly 43% in the second quarter.

That’s the largest quarterly decrease since World War II.

What’s more is factory output fell 47% at an annual rate in the second quarter.

But industrial sector stocks didn’t get the message that U.S. industry is faltering because those stocks are still on the rise.

The S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLI) — an exchange-traded fund tracking some of the biggest industrial-related stocks — jumped more than 50% since reaching a low in March 2020.

The industrial sector is as far as it is wide when it comes to companies. It encompasses everything from aerospace and defense to machinery, tooling and transportation.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark talks with Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and contributor Charles Sizemore about three industrial sector stocks.

They’ll examine what each of these three companies do and how they’ve performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with these three companies — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking at these specific stocks and give our analysis on each one.

