Investors have watched — and profited — off the meteoric rise of one company over the last three months.

From its recent low of $361 in March — due to the coronavirus crash — to its current price above $1,600, its share price has jumped more than 343%.

Of course, we’re talking about Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

The electric auto manufacturer has dominated the financial headlines lately with its price jump. Heck, we’ve even discussed Tesla, at length.

The big question for investors is: How high will Tesla go?

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark goes in-depth on Tesla.

We know that Tesla is a fun stock to watch from the sidelines, but investors question how sustainable the company’s share price really is.

We’ll examine what Tesla does and how it’s performed recently. It’s important to take a hard look at the data of the company that has seen its valuation grow so fast.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with Tesla — if you are thinking about buying or already have it in your portfolio.

Remember, depending on what your investment strategy is, not every company experiencing a big jump in share price is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking at specific stocks and providing our analysis on each one.

