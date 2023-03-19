The Good Thing About Value

Clint Eastwood must be a value investor. He understands that things can be good, bad and ugly.

I can’t think of a better description of value investing, a strategy that involves targeting companies with strong fundamentals and trading at a fair price.

Just like Clint, I’ll start with the good aspects of value investing. I’ll cover the bad and ugly later this week.

The good is what everyone knows about this strategy. It’s probably the most popular style of investing — at least when popularity is measured by how many people claim to invest this way.

Value investing has a long history. It dates back to at least 1934 when Ben Graham published his book, Security Analysis. Graham taught Warren Buffett decades after that and Buffett made his fortune using the principles Graham laid out.

And now the masses want to be like Buffett. That’s for good reason at first glance.

Long-term returns for the strategy are strong. According to one proponent of value:

Over the past 50 years, from 1968-2020, stocks in all three of Graham’s categories outperformed the S&P 500. Against an annual average rise in the market index of 10.3%, the bottom 20% by [price-to-earnings ratio] rose by 14.6%, the bottom 20% by [price-to-book value] by 13.9%, and the top 20% by dividend yield by 12.4%.

This sounds great.

The chart below shows data for value from 1926 through 2007. The uptrend is interrupted by occasional downdrafts.

This chart ends in 2007. And I’ll tell you why when I discuss the bad tomorrow.