Study: Even ‘Top Earners’ Not Prepared for Retirement

We frequently cover the growing retirement crisis here in the U.S. on Money & Markets. Regular readers already know that lower- and middle-class earners generally struggle with saving enough money for retirement.

As it turns out, many so-called “top earners” are in the same boat, according to a study by economists at the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis at the New School for Social Research, highlighted in a recent CNBC article.

Per CNBC:

“We always knew the bottom and the top were different and that they were growing apart, ” said Teresa Ghilarducci, an economics professor at the New School for Social Research and a co-author of the report. “But we were surprised that our retirement system creates winners and losers even within the same class of workers.”

Researchers tracked the retirement savings of people ages 51 to 56, using the Health and Retirement Study and tax data from the IRS.

And the authors of the study found a large range of retirement readiness among people in the top fifth of earnings, which shows even a large number of top earners aren’t prepared and could struggle financially as they age.

The study showed about 30% of people ages 51 to 56 who earn more than $80,000 a year have less than $200,000 saved for retirement, while 15% have more than $700,000.

Only 3% have reached the magic $1 million savings goal suggested by most experts.

“Even the top earners don’t have as much as you’d expect them to have,” said Siavash Radpour, a research associate at the New School for Social Research and another author on the study.

Of course, lower-income Americans won’t exactly feel sorry for them. Half of retirement wealth in the U.S. is owned by workers making more than $80,000 a year. Those earning less than $25,000 a year hold just 1% percent of retirement savings, and that imbalance is only getting worse.

In 2010, about 51% of Americans who made less than $25,000 a year had no retirement savings, up from 45% in 1992.