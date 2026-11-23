And he’s back…

This morning, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that its board of directors had reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately.

The press release said the board “received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

And Wall Street loved it.

NVDA shares jumped 30% in early trading, pulling the entire stock market up with them.

But is it really safe to jump back in the pool?

Or is this a proverbial dead-cat bounce? Should we view Huang’s return as a sign that all is not well and the powers that be are panicking?

Let’s see what my system has to say.

First, a quick recap…

Last week was ugly.

The S&P 500 Index dropped close to 9% in its worst week since the Liberation Day tariffs were announced last year. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped into official bear market territory, down more than 20% from its recent highs.

Chip stocks took the worst of it. Semiconductors fell a whopping 17%, their worst week since 2001, when the dot-com bust was at its lowest point. Not a single sector exchange-traded fund (ETF) finished the week positive… but State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) took the least damage, down only 2.1%.

As I’ve been writing for several weeks, defensive stocks have been trending “Bullish” in my system.

So, let’s take a closer look at what’s happening in consumer staples.

Defensive Stocks Still Trending Bullish

As I do every week, I ran my customary screen of the biggest movers in the sector that were still within 10% of their 52-week highs. The idea is to look for solid, market-leading stocks that are getting stronger.

Here’s what I came up with:

Procter & Gamble (PG) should look familiar. The stock popped up as newly “Bullish” in last Thursday’s screen and held up well last week, finishing the week flat.

Target Corp (TGT), J.M. Smucker Co (SJM), Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Costco Wholesale (COST) all join it among the “Bullish.”

Alas, it’s not all “Bullish.”

Tyson Foods (TSN) rates as “Neutral,” and Hormel Foods (HRL) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) rate as “Bearish.”

These three companies in particular have had a difficult time navigating the past several years of high inflation, so it’s not too surprising to see them rated poorly here.

The outlier is Walmart (WMT).

I’ll admit I was a little surprised to see a “Bearish” Walmart next to a “Bullish” Target, Dollar Tree and Costco.

It mostly comes down to price.

Walmart is expensive at current prices, and rates a “Bearish” 19 out of 100 on its value factor.

Buy the Dip in Tech?

Last week was brutal for tech… but Huang’s return to Nvidia has sent the bears scrambling for cover.

Is today’s pop really just short covering? Or did the sell-off really create a good entry point in tech stocks?

Let’s see what my system says.

I ran my customary screen of the sector’s biggest losers for the week that are still trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. The idea is to find beaten-down gems that look poised to recover.

Here’s what I came up with:

Nvidia was the biggest loser, of course, down about 23% last week. As I write this, the stock has recouped nearly all of those losses with today’s trading.

But here’s the thing…

My system still rates Nvidia as “Bearish.”

What’s more, it rates as “Bearish” on four of its six factors: momentum, size, volatility and value.

Nvidia also rates a perfect 100 out of 100 on the remaining two factors, quality and growth. We shouldn’t lose sight of that.

But overall, my system is telling us that it’s best to sit this one out.

Across the rest of the list, it’s much the same story.

My system is advising caution right now and telling us to be very selective about the tech stocks we choose to trade.

There was one gem in the rough, however.

First Solar (FSLR) is the lone “Bullish” stock on the list. Still, a little patience might be warranted.

The stock rates a “Strong Bullish” 86, 95 and 94 on its value, quality and growth factors. But the shares have been trending sharply lower since late June and rate poorly on their momentum factor.

Rather than buy today and fight the trend, you might want to add the stock to a watch list to consider once it appears to have started higher again.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today

P.S. Last week was a reminder of how fast this market can turn. In a market like this, what you’re holding matters more than ever. That’s why I created Green Zone Fortunes Pro.

Every week, Pro members get my Green Zone Ratings report, with the 10 strongest and 10 weakest stocks in my system. They also get my Green Zone Scanner and Top 100 lists, a Model Portfolio with trade alerts and my Masterclass on systematic investing, which walks through the three strategies I rely on most.