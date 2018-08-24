Trump Scoffs at Impeachment Talk, Touts Strong Economy

Amid growing talk of impeachment from Democrats should they win back a majority in Congress this November, President Donald Trump has been touting his stellar economic policies in a series of tweets Friday, and during a Thursday interview with Fox and Friends.

“Target CEO raves about the Economy. ‘This is the best consumer environment I’ve seen in my career.’ A big statement from a top executive. But virtually everybody is saying this, & when our Trade Deals are made, & cost cutting done, you haven’t seen anything yet!” Trump tweeted early Friday morning.

The Target CEO Trump is referring to is Brian Cornell, and the company reported its best sales growth in 13 years while having the most in-store customer visits in a decade, sending Target stock skyrocketing to a record high. The company’s shares topped $88 Wednesday morning, and are trading just a few cents under that high as of Friday afternoon.

He then followed that up with another tweet praising the roaring economy and the return of jobs that has Main Street on fire.

“Our Economy is setting records on virutally every front – Probably the best our country has ever done. Tremendous value created since the Election. The World is respecting us again! Companies are moving back to the U.S.A.”

Finally, around lunchtime on Friday, Trump tweeted a video of himself touting the strong jobs numbers for Americans, both men and women from all races, proclaiming the 4.1 percent GDP last quarter is “going to go even higher.”

The tweets came on the heels of an extensive interview Wednesday with Fox and Friends in which the president said the stock market would crash and “everybody would be very poor” if Democrats regain control of Congress after the midterm elections and look to impeach him.

“I guess it says something like high crimes and all — I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job,” Trump said in the interview. “I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor because without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

Experts have been mixed on whether that’s true or not but the fact remains, President Trump’s economy is cooking.

