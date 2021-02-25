In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you why VirnetX Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: VHC) stock is a buy as communications tech dramatically improves.

How we communicate has changed a lot since we were children.

Meeting friends at the mall or having a sleepover has given way to Facetime chats and text messaging.

There’s no denying the dynamic shift that is accelerating due to forces like 5G technology and the COVID-19 pandemic that changed how we talk, work and even play together.

Companies developing new ways to communicate in real-time online are going to be huge profit-makers for investors.

I used chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system to find a company that does just that. It develops the programs we use to communicate in real-time over the internet.

I’ll tell you about it in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.

Let’s look at why this company’s stock is positioned to outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

CPaaS Is More Than Alphabet Soup

Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is poised to be one of the fastest-growing communications markets in the world.

These platforms include older tech like text messaging and phone calls. But it’s expanding to IP-based communication like Facebook Messenger, Skype, WhatsApp and WeChat.

In 2015, the CPaaS market was only valued at around $500 million. That’s peanuts compared to where it’s projected to be in a couple of years.

CPaaS Market to Grow 4,500% from 2015 to 2023

I’ve found a CPaaS stock that will beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

VirnetX Holdings Is a Small-Cap Gem

Since January 11, VirnetX Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: VHC) stock has gained more than 51%.

I think it still has a lot of growth left.

In 2019, the company reported revenue of just $85,000. That jumped to $302.6 million in the 12 months ending September 30, 2020 — a 355,900% increase.

And they can thank Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) for it … I’ll tell you why — and why VHC should be in your portfolio — in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.

VirnetX Holdings made it onto our Money & Markets Hotlist this week. The hotlist is a basket of ten stocks topping our Green Zone Ratings metrics. Go here to gain access to this list each week, free of charge!

This is just one stock that made it onto the hotlist this week, but Adam and co-editor Charles Sizemore highlighted another recent hotlist stock in February’s issue of the Green Zone Fortunes newsletter, and there’s plenty of time to get into this trade now.

To gain access to this pick and many other high-conviction picks like it, check out Adam’s Millionaire Master Class here.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.