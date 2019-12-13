Wealth inequality in the United States has been a hot topic of debate for some time now, with many top candidates in the Democratic primary basing their campaigns around it.

And data released this week will likely add more fuel to the fire of candidates like Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The study was done by University of Cal Berkeley economist Gabriel Zucman, and the findings are quite stunning. The numbers show an explosion in annual earnings coupled with regressive tax policies have caused the income of the top 1% of Americans to triple over the past 50 years with working class people taking home just $8,000 more per yer than they did in 1970.

Essentially, the richer a household is, the more its wealth has grown since 1970.

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent covered the study:

New data: For top 1%, average income has risen by $800,000 since 1970. For top 0.1%, it has risen by $4 million. For top .01%, it has risen $20 million. Bottom 50%? $8,000. All this is *after taxes and transfers.* Great work from @gabriel_zucman:https://t.co/iaxntlHdvl — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 9, 2019