About Aphria Inc.

Based in Ontario, Canada, Aphria researches, cultivates and distributes cannabis in 11 countries.

And the company is innovating with medical marijuana and “adult-use” recreational cannabis.

Aphria has worked with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and McMaster University to develop cannabis “patches” and fast-dissolving oral strips.

In July, the company’s stock reached a “golden cross” — where its 50-day moving average crosses above its 200-day moving average.

Normally, this suggests a short-term upward momentum swing.

But that didn’t happen with Aphria stock, as you can see in the chart below.

APHA Golden Cross

As you can see, Aphria stock is up over 100% from its March low. However, its most recent quarterly earnings halted the momentum, and the stock fell 19%.

