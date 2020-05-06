The tech-heavy Nasdaq charged upward more than 1% but suffered a late decline in what had been a relatively flat day for Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 until the final hour, plus more in today’s Closing Bell on Money & Markets.

The Top Story

The S&P 500 and Dow were largely flat most of the day, with gains in technology shares offsetting dips in financials and defensive groups as new data shows 20 million American workers have been laid off by private employers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, gains in Microsoft Corporation (Nasdaq: MSFT), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) helped keep the S&P 500 just above water or slightly in the red most of the day.

“The leadership has come from stocks that benefit from stay-at-home economy,” said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. “For the most part, people are hedging their bets, increasing their exposure to companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.”

Beyond Meat was a big star for the Nasdaq today, rising nearly 24% up to more than $123 a share through late afternoon trading.

By 3:15 p.m., the Dow was down 44 points, or 0.2%, to 23,838, the S&P 500 was flat at 2,868, and the Nasdaq added 93 points, or 1.1%, to 8,902.

Stock Market Update: Closing Bell*

S&P 500: 2,868 (+0.01%)

DOW: 23,838 (-0.2%)

NASDAQ: 8,902 (+1.1%)

GOLD: $1,691.90 (-1.1%)

BITCOIN: $9,386.12 (+3.3%)

U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD: 0.708% (+0.052)

*- as of 3:15 p.m.

A Big Win

This morning we mentioned to keep an eye on Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) after the video game company reported nearly doubling its quarterly earnings per share year over year. Revenues were down slightly but still much better than analyst projections, and the stock was up 5.7% by 3 p.m. EDT.

We also told you to be on the lookout to see what Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) stock would do a day after reporting dismal quarterly earnings, announcing it would suspend its dividend for the time being, due to all of its theme parks being shutdown amid the pandemic.

After a 3.7% spike this morning, Disney settled back down relatively flat for the day, up 0.7% by 3:10 p.m. EDT.

Golden Nuggets

Gold fell more than 1% as the U.S. dollar rose alongside lockdown easing. Gold supplies are expected to grow as bullion refineries resume operations, putting an end to six weeks of closures.

Gold is still up about 11% for the year as economies around the world were largely shut down to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s probably a combination of more supply coming in to the COMEX, and probably a little bit less interest as risk appetite is growing and the U.S. dollar rallies,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. Many countries like Italy, Germany and the United States are tentatively easing lockdowns.

Silver was largely flat today, falling about minus-0.1% to $15.10 an ounce while copper rose 0.7% to $2.35. Platinum took a sizable hit, falling about 2.3% to $766.40, while palladium rose about 0.4% to $1,763.

Cannabis Corner

While the pandemic has put a bit of a damper on adult-use cannabis sales in most U.S. markets, sales in Washington state ticked to their highest level ever. According to Seattle-based Headset, recreational cannabis sales rose above $106 million for the month, a record for the state.

Meanwhile, adult-use cannabis sales in California also rose for the month of April, but the gain was marginal. Year-over-year sales declined for the second straight month in Colorado and Nevada.

Stocks Hold Steady With Fed’s Monetary Boost

Stocks have moved largely higher since late March after the coronavirus crash led to the fastest decline in history from all-time record highs set in mid-February. Since then, the three major U.S. indexes have ridden a wave of monetary and fiscal stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors are now largely in a holding pattern, waiting to see how things shake out as states begin easing lockdown restrictions and look to reopen their economies. Whether people will go out and spend money remains a major question.

“States can declare themselves open all they want. If people aren’t comfortable going out of their houses, then they’re not going to do anything,” Delwiche said. “The evidence of activity resuming is as important as states declaring themselves open.”

Today’s Big Winners

(as of 3:15 p.m. EDT)

Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) +23.6%

MacroGenics (Nasdaq: MGNX) +218%

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) +4.2%

Today’s Big Losers

(as of 3:15 p.m. EDT)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) -11.5%

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) -14.7%

GrafTech (NYSE: EAF) -17.3%

Check back for the most important news and numbers each day after the Closing Bell, only on Money & Markets.