Investors are piling out of the volatile stock market and piling into the safety of U.S. government bonds, pushing yields down into record-low territory.

“The 30-year yield in itself is historic given that it is moving to massive lows but the curve inversion is typically the signal, one of the better signals you can get that there is increased risk of recession.”

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell below 2% for the first time ever on Thursday, and the 10-year Treasury note sank to a three-year low of 1.5%, according to CNBC.

Bond yields move inversely to price, and the historic recent drop in yields comes just after the dreaded inversion of the yield curve on the 10-year and 2-year Treasurys, which is a prime recession indicator and sometimes referred to as one of the Four Horsemen of economic apocalypse.

“The yield curve inverted, which created a temporary ‘pile on’ effect in the bond markets,” The Sevens Report’s Tom Essaye wrote, according to CNBC. “We have absolutely not seen what we wanted to out of the Fed. We had hoped for a rally in the 10-year yield and a widening of the 10s-2s spread. The exact opposite has occurred, and at this point currency and bond markets are no longer flashing ‘caution’ signs on the U.S.-global economy and risk assets, they are flashing a ‘warning’ sign —loudly.”

That part of the curve had gained some positive momentum Thursday, but just a little.