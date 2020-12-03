In this episode of The Bull & The Bear I want to talk about two EV stocks: Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO).

Investors are monitoring one sector of the market — electric and self-driving vehicles.

Technology like hands-free driving or vehicles that need little to no gasoline has the potential to disrupt major industries. And investors are betting on that disruption.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSE: IDRV) — an exchange-traded fund that tracks some of the biggest companies in the self-driving and electric vehicle sector — has jumped 131% off its March 2020 lows.

Self-Driving ETF Climbs 23% In November 2020

While most of that gain has been on the back of industry giant Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA), many other self-driving and electric vehicle companies are starting to make their mark.

A Deep Dive on 2 EV Stocks: Nikola Corp. vs. Nio Inc.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I dive deeper into two companies in the field: Nikola Corp. (NKLA) and Nio Inc. (NIO). I’ll tell you where each of these EV stocks is now and where they could be in the future.

These companies are constantly in the headlines, and I’ll let you know if the news warrants a spot in your portfolio.

I run both EV stocks through Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system and tell you how they fare and what the numbers show us.

You’ll get insight on what you should do with Nikola or Nio — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and provide our analysis on each of these stocks.

