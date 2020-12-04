Some of you have asked me about Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTC: SBVCF), a cannabis SPAC.

This company's story has progressed in recent months.

Subversive Capital is a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company.

The purpose of a SPAC is to merge with or acquire other companies.

If you own a private company, you can merge with a SPAC and go public right away, without the paperwork, underwriters and filing required for an IPO.

The founders of a SPAC typically target one or two companies for an acquisition, but they don’t tell anyone what those companies are when they form the SPAC.

A benefit to investors is limited risk.

A drawback to most SPAC investing is that you have no idea what you’re buying.

The difference with Subversive Capital Acquisition is that investors know exactly what industry the SPAC is targeting: cannabis.

Subversive Capital Cannabis SPAC

Just last week, rap mogul Jay-Z — whose real name is Shawn Carter — joined Subversive as its new “Chief Visionary Officer.”

But there was more to it.

Subversive has joined with Caliva (a California cannabis company), Left Coast Ventures (a hemp manufacturer) and Carter’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, to form the largest cannabis SPAC in history:

The SPAC has received $36.5 million on a price of $10 per share.

Subversive’s primary goal here is to consolidate the well-established California cannabis market by investing in minority-owned cannabis companies as well as companies with large-scale cultivation and a history of strong distribution.

Because of its fragmentation today, the California market has no dominant cannabis company:

The company that can consolidate will gain market share — and has the potential to dominate the California cannabis market.

About SBVCF Stock

As for SBVCF stock, the company has seen some modest gains in the last two months since it launched.

To date, the SPAC has gained about 2.8%:

As for the upside and downside to investing in this cannabis SPAC:

Cannabis Watchlist Update

Now for an update on our Cannabis Watchlist.

The watchlist is on fire!

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB ) is a traditional tobacco company that has started making products for the cannabis industry. So far, it has outperformed the rest of the cannabis industry and produced gains of more than 34% since I put it on the list.

is a traditional tobacco company that has started making products for the cannabis industry. So far, it has outperformed the rest of the cannabis industry and produced since I put it on the list. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE: SWM ) is another tobacco company that has developed products for cannabis use. Since I put it on the watchlist in September, the company’s share price has jumped more than 16% .

is another tobacco company that has developed products for cannabis use. Since I put it on the watchlist in September, the company’s share price has . PerkinElmer Inc . (NYSE: PKI ) tests various strains of cannabis for consumption. Since September, the company’s shares are up more than 16% .

. tests various strains of cannabis for consumption. Since September, the company’s shares are . GrowGeneration Corp. (Nasdaq: GRWG) is a Denver, Colorado-based supply company that services the cannabis industry. It’s the most recent addition to the watchlist. I added it on November 17. Since then, it has not disappointed … climbing 28% since we added it.

Taking all the gains into consideration, the watchlist is up more than 19%.

Those gains blast past the broader market.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: IVV) is only up 3% since I put the first three cannabis stocks on our watchlist.

If you invested when I made those recommendations, congratulations on your gains!

