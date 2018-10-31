How Bad Can Market Corrections Get and How Long Can They Last?

Inquiring minds are dying to know: Are we entering a bear market cycle or is Wall Street’s October stock market horror show just a correction like we had back in February?

While no one actually knows the answer to that quite yet, what we can look at is how bad corrections have gotten in the past and how long they’ve lasted for.

First, a correction is when a major stock index such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average or Nasdaq suffer a 10 percent drop after closing at a recent high. Wall Street’s slump has pushed the large-company index down more than 10 percent a few times over the past few weeks, but not yet on a closing basis.

The Dow has dipped below 10 percent before rallying on Tuesday to finish 1.6 percent higher, but it is down 8.5 percent since its record high on Sept. 20.

Per USA Today: