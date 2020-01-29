The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to hold interest rates steady today, the markets are poised to keep moving up plus stocks to watch in the Money and Markets Wall Street Wake-Up.

The Opening Bell

Expect Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: APPL) to be the talk of Wall Street today as its quarterly earnings report blew the doors off analyst estimates.

Its earnings per share for the quarter was $4.99 — $0.44 over estimates — while revenue was reported at $91.8 billion — compared to estimates of $88.5 billion. That’s a 9% jump in revenue and it even beat the company’s own guidance.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the quarterly report “blockbuster.”

Sales of its iPhone drove revenue — sales were up 8% to $55.9 billion. Its Apple Watch and AirPod sales did $10 billion in sales while its software line — iCloud, Apple TV+ and AppleCare — sales were up 17% year-over-year to $12.7 billion.

The company put its Q2 revenue guidance at $63 billion to $67 billion and its margin guidance at 385 to 39%.

In other market news:

U.S. markets look to build off their Tuesday gains.

As of 8 a.m. Eastern time, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 115 points, or 0.4%. Nasdaq Composite futures were up 0.4% and S&P 500 futures moved up 0.3%.

Stocks to Watch Today

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) — Shares of the company were up 5.8% in Wednesday premarket trading after it reported beating quarterly earnings projections.

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) — The American aircraft manufacturer posted its first annual loss in more than two decades Wednesday. The company reported a $2.33 per-share loss. Shares of Boeing were up 3.3% in premarket trading, however.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) — Shares of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company surged 10.5% in premarket trading after it was reported that founder Les Wexner was looking to step down as CEO. It was also reported Wexner could be looking at a partial or complete sale of the Victoria’s Secret brand.

In the News

The Federal Reserve likely won’t announce any surprises at the end of its January policy meeting.

It’s likely the Fed will keep interest rates flat at 1.5% to 1.75% and maintain “their wait-and-see policy stance,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Fed will release its policy statement at 2 p.m. ET and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak with the media at 2:30 p.m.

China Coronavirus Could Hamper Phase One Trade Deal With US

A prolonged outbreak of the coronavirus could have a negative impact on China fulfilling its end of a phase one trade deal with the U.S.

Under the terms of the deal, China is to increase its imports of American goods and agricultural products.

As of Wednesday, the virus has killed 132 — all in China. The number of infected rose above 6,000. That’s above the number of infected during the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS.

The coronavirus has forced a lock down of Wuhan, Hefei and Jiangsu, all big manufacturing hubs with ties to U.S. companies.

MacKenzie Bezos Dumped a Ton of Amazon Stock

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos has sold nearly $370 million worth of her shares in the company, according to CNN Business.

She received 19.7 million shares of Amazon as part of her divorce agreement — approximately 4% of the company’s total shares outstanding.

Other Morning Reads

Earnings Report

Chart of the Day

Countries making up nearly one-third of the world’s GDP have banned the use of products made by Chinese tech giant Huawei.

In addition to the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Taiwan are among the counties that have banned using the products to build out 5G infrastructure.

The ban comes out of fear that Huawei will be prompted by the Chinese government to use its technology to spy on other countries.

