In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, we revisit the work-from-home stock trend.

The coronavirus pandemic changed how we work.

In some cases, those changes are everlasting.

Millions of Americans are working from home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Huge companies, including Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) and Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG), are making employees work from home until the summer of 2021.

Here’s what that means for the work-from-home stock trend.

Tech companies saw strong gains as the use of their products and services grew due to the massive amount of people working remotely.

Since its inception in June 2020, the Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSE: WFH) — an exchange-traded fund that invests in companies capitalizing on this change in how we work — has grown 21.2%.

Work-From-Home ETF Climbs 21% Since June

As you can see from the chart, that rise has come with some pretty significant bumps.

However, in November, the ETF rose 14.4%.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I talk with Charles Sizemore about two work-from-home stocks and whether they are worth a spot in your portfolio.

We’ll examine what these work-from-home stocks specialize in and how they’ve performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with these two stocks — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis of each one.

