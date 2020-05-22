To most, investing seems hard. It’s probably why only a small percentage of Americans actually play the stock market outside of say a 401(k), which is mostly passive investing.

Perhaps one of the biggest misnomers related to investing surrounds options.

Options trading has often been viewed as being difficult and risky. That’s why many tend to shy away from it.

But in this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, staff writer Matthew Clark talks with Charles Sizemore and Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell to debunk the most common myths of options trading.

They also discuss the real risks involved with and even walk through the basics of options trading for those who have never done it before.

They also discuss the terminology involved with options trading — which may seem complex at first — but is actually easy to learn.

O’Dell, Clark and Sizemore break down the potential for options trading to bring in asymmetric returns — even triple-digit gains.

They’ll even tease a simple system any type of investor can use to trade options safely, and highlight the potential for big profits — which is of course everyone’s ultimate goal.

