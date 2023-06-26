Imagine a magical space for stock investors.

In this space, you have access to a list containing every major stock you should keep out of your portfolio.

Envision the money you would save by avoiding these poor-performing equities.

If you had these stocks in your portfolio, you would know right away that it was time to get out.

On the other hand, you have all the information you need to vet a new position before putting your hard-earned money into that stock.

Today, I’m going to share something our chief investment strategist, Adam O’Dell, has created on the back of his proprietary Green Zone Power Ratings system. We’ve been talking about it a lot in Stock Power Daily for good reason.

Then I’ll show you how you can use it to avoid the worst stocks of the bunch.

Welcome to Adam’s “Blacklist”

Adam, and the rest of the Money & Markets team, has been working hard behind the scenes to leverage his Green Zone Power Ratings system and build a list of stocks you should stay away from.

And now Adam’s proud to unveil his “Blacklist.”

Let me preface this by telling you a bit about the Green Zone Power Ratings system.

Adam developed the system that rates thousands of stocks based on six hand-selected criteria: Momentum, Size, Volatility, Value, Quality and Growth.

Some of the biggest investors in the game use these factors to find market-beating returns … and also warning signs of stocks set for massive losses.

I use the Green Zone Power Ratings system to identify stocks you should consider for your portfolio … and ones you should stay away from.

And Adam’s taken it a step further by creating the “Blacklist.”

This is a list that contains all the stocks we rank with a rating of 40 or below on Adam’s system — earning them a “Bearish” or “High-Risk” rating.

Every week, the list is updated and available to view for Green Zone Fortunes subscribers.

It’s a guide to help you determine the direction of your investment journey. You can use it to check stocks you’re interested in … or vet the names you hold in your portfolio now.

GZPR Has Spotted Bad Stocks for Years

As I mentioned earlier, I use the Green Zone Power Ratings system to point out strong, potential investments as well as stocks you should stay away from.

And the system works. Check this out:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (OTC: BBBYQ ) — I mentioned staying away from this stock in September 2022. It rated “High-Risk” at the time and the stock has fallen 97.4% since.

— I mentioned staying away from this stock in September 2022. It rated “High-Risk” at the time and the stock has fallen 97.4% since. Rivian Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN ) — our system said to steer clear of this stock in October 2022. The stock has fallen nearly 54% since.

— our system said to steer clear of this stock in October 2022. The stock has fallen nearly 54% since. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC ) — this popular meme stock rated poorly when I said to stay away in December 2022. It’s dropped more than 38% since.

There are plenty more examples, but you get the idea.

Adam’s system identifies some of the market’s riskiest stocks that could destroy your portfolio.

Knowing that information can help you sleep better at night.

Right now, Adam’s Blacklist contains almost 2,000 stocks with a “sell alert.” That’s a massive number of stocks that carry a Bearish or High-Risk score on our Green Zone Power Ratings system.

This magical place for investors does exist.

