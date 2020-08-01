There’s quite a bit going on, so let’s get to the Money & Markets Week Ahead.

The Federal Reserve stands ready to use its monetary “bazooka,” if the U.S. economy needs it.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will continue to use its full resources to bolster the economy.

While the Fed held interest rates between 0% and 0.25%, the stock market responded by pointing lower.

The Federal Open Market Committee said economic activity and employment “have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.”

This week could be a good barometer on how investors interpret interest rates and weaker economic activity.

Here’s what else you can expect in the Money & Markets Week Ahead:

Money & Markets Week Ahead: Big IPO Roadshow

The parent company of Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Loans is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) this week.

Rocket Companies — which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RKT — plans to offer 150 million shares at a price range of $20 to $22 per share.

The Detroit-based company hopes to raise $3.2 billion with the IPO.

Using $21 as the midpoint, Rocket Companies could see a fully diluted market value of $42 billion.

The company is using 14 different underwriters for the offering and it would be the largest IPO of the year.

Rocket Companies announced its roadshow to pitch to potential investors last week, ahead of the IPO.

The Data Dump

This week’s data dump includes IHS Markit’s manufacturing purchase manager’s index, which gauges manufacturing activity.

In June, the index registered at 51.3, indicating a slight expansion.

The manufacturing index will be reported Monday morning.

On Wednesday, the government will release June trade deficit data. In May, the deficit was negative $54.6 billion.

The national unemployment rate for July will be unveiled on Friday morning.

Unemployment was 11.1% in June and that could tick higher due to a second round of coronavirus shutdowns in parts of the country.

Earnings Reports

Here’s a look at some of the key earnings reports due out next week:

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) — Monday, before the market opens.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) — Monday, after the market closes.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG) — Monday, after the market closes.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) — Monday, after the market closes.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) — Monday, after the market closes.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) — Tuesday, after the market closes.

Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) — Tuesday, after the market closes.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BRMN) — Tuesday, after the market closes.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK) — Tuesday, after the market closes.

Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) — Tuesday, after the market closes.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) — Tuesday, after the market closes.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) — Wednesday, before the market opens.

Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) — Wednesday, before the market opens.

Albermarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) — Wednesday, after the market closes.

Franco Nevada Corp. (NYSE: FNV) — Wednesday, after the market closes.

Abiomed Inc. (Nasdaq: ABMD) — Thursday, before the market opens.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) — Thursday, before the market opens.

T-Mobile US Inc. (Nasdaq: TMUS) — Thursday, after the market closes.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) — Thursday, after the market closes.