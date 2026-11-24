It’s been a wild few days…

The Nasdaq 100 briefly slipped into a technical bear market on fears that the AI trade was unraveling. The S&P 500 Index fell into correction territory. Wall Street was seriously weighing whether the AI spending party was over.

Then Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia (NVDA), and investors were back to dancing on top of the bar. The S&P 500 posted its second-highest single-day points gain in history, and Nvidia soared more than 30%.

Today, some of those fears are creeping back. The major indexes gave back part of yesterday’s gains in early trading.

So… what now?

What are we to make of all this?

When the market whipsaws like this, I don’t guess. I turn to my system.

My Green Zone Power Ratings system isn’t a market-timing model. It’s not designed to pinpoint the exact date and time of major market turns.

What it does, and does extremely well, is boil a stock’s technicals and fundamentals down into actionable trading moves.

For weeks now, I’ve told you that defensive stocks have been trending “Bullish” in my system. That doesn’t just mean their prices are rising, though their recent momentum is part of the story.

When I say they are “trending ‘Bullish,’” I mean that the stocks are looking more and more attractive in my ratings system. They’re rated higher overall based on their momentum, size, volatility, value, quality and growth factors.

You could buy shares of Nvidia and hope that Huang can bring back the good times.

Or you could round out your portfolio with far less volatile stocks that my system suggests are statistically likely to outperform Nvidia over the next few years.

My Green Zone Power Ratings suggest we’re likely to see better performance and much smaller price swings in the consumer staples sector.

So today, we’re taking a deep dive into this “boring” corner of the market to find the stocks my system suggests are most likely to outperform.

I call it the “Anti-Heartburn Portfolio.” So with no further ado, let’s jump into it!

There are plenty of “Bullish” staples to choose from.

Of the 34 stocks in the sector, nearly three-quarters rate “Neutral” or better, which means they should at least keep pace with the broader market. And 13 rate “Bullish,” meaning a score of 60 or higher out of 100.

For those new to my system, stocks rated “Bullish” outperform the S&P 500 by double on average over the following year.

Of course, not all of these stocks are winners.

My system flags nine as “Bearish.” Several of these companies have struggled to cope with inflation over the past few years.

Overall, though, we have plenty of solid stocks to choose from.

Where Do Staples Pick Up Points?

The Green Zone Power Ratings system is a composite score based on six primary factors: momentum, size, volatility, value, quality and growth, each of which comprises several sub-factors. (As we are looking at large-cap constituents of the S&P 500, I don’t consider size when doing the sector X-ray.)

Consumer staples tend to pick up points exactly where you’d expect.

Frankly, it would be strange if most stocks in this breakdown didn’t rate as “Bullish.”

Keep in mind, the consumer staples sector covers life’s basic necessities. Even in a recession, you need food and basic personal care supplies.

The sector also performs well on quality, a testament to the power of branding.

Truth be told, Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Pampers diapers or Crest toothpaste probably aren’t materially better than the generic-branded competition. But the brands are known and established, and that name recognition enables premium pricing that translates into higher profits.

Of course, staples are by their very nature slow and steady. It’s not like shampoo or cigarettes are trendy new products flying off store shelves. The sector tends to rate modestly on growth, with only 5 of 34 rating “Bullish” on that factor.

The Anti-Heartburn Portfolio

If you want an antidote to the wild volatility of tech stocks, look no further.

I screened for all “Bullish”-rated staples that were also rated “Bullish” on their momentum and volatility factors.

I wanted a list of zero-stress stocks that are currently trending higher and tend not to bounce around much.

Take a look…

There’s nothing sexy about this portfolio.

Well… maybe “nothing” is a stretch. The list does include Church & Dwight (CHD), the company behind America’s best-selling condom brand.

All kidding aside, this is a boring portfolio. And that’s exactly the point.

After years of “rip your face off” rallies in tech, Wall Street is bracing for leaner times. Money is rotating into steady, everyday names such as:

Food and beverage makers J.M. Smucker (SJM), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Monster Beverage (MNST).

J.M. Smucker (SJM), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Monster Beverage (MNST). Tobacco giants like Altria (MO).

like Altria (MO). Discount and big-box retailers like Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Target (TGT) and Costco Wholesale (COST).

like Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Target (TGT) and Costco Wholesale (COST). Household and personal products makers like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Church & Dwight.

These aren’t the kinds of stocks that make headlines. But when the market gets choppy, they’re the kinds of stocks that let you sleep at night.

And speaking of quiet consumer staples… in my upcoming monthly issue of Green Zone Fortunes, I’ll show you one that’s quietly turning itself into a high-margin advertising powerhouse.

Most investors still see it as a sleepy staples stock. By the time they catch on, I want you already in. Keep an eye on your inbox Monday morning.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today

P.S. The past few days have been a gut check. The market went from a bear-market scare to a record rally and back to jitters, all in less than a week. In a market like this, the stocks you own matter more than ever. That’s why I created Green Zone Fortunes Pro.

Every week, Pro members get my Green Zone Ratings report, which lists the 10 strongest and 10 weakest stocks in my system. They also get my Green Zone Scanner and Top 100 lists, a Model Portfolio with trade alerts and my Masterclass on systematic investing, which walks through the three strategies I rely on most.

If you’re ready to stop riding the market’s mood swings and start trading with a system, click here to learn more about Green Zone Fortunes Pro.